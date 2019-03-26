WOW air bondholders approve bonds to equity conversion

March 26 (Reuters) - Bondholders in WOW air have formally approved to convert their bonds into equity and formal discussions with investors have started, the Icelandic low-cost airline said on Tuesday.

“This is an important milestone in financially restructuring the company and securing the long-term sustainability of WOW air” the company said in a statement.

WOW air ended talks with rival Icelandair on Sunday, after Indigo Partners cancelled negotiations earlier in the week. (Reporting by Tommy Lund)