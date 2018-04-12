Uruguay offers 2055 bonds, seen 235 points above U.S. Treasury notes

MONTEVIDEO, April 12 (Reuters) - Uruguay offered on Thursday a 2055 dollar bond with price guidance of 235 basis points above equivalent U.S. treasury bonds, Thomson Reuters service IFR and the Uruguayan government said.

Uruguay’s largest-duration dollar bond ever was expected to place later on Thursday. It said in February it would issue $2.7 billion in bonds in 2018.

The country stayed out of international bond markets last year, issuing only peso bonds.

Uruguay also offered to repurchase bonds from 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2023, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities. BBVA Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and HSBC Securities Inc. are managing the deals.

Uruguay has investment grade credit ratings on the low end of the scale from all three major agencies. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Susan Thomas)