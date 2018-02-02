Uruguay says plans to issue $2.7 bln in bonds this year

MONTEVIDEO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uruguay needs financing of $3.077 billion this year and will help meet that amount through multi-lateral borrowing and issuance of $2.7 billion in bonds, the economy ministry said in its quarterly debt report on Thursday.

The country ended 2017 with a fiscal deficit of $2.0 billion, or about 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Proceeds from the bonds due to be issued in 2018 will mostly go toward paying interest on outstanding debt and amortizations, the report said. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Sandra Maler)