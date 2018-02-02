FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 1:11 AM / in 2 hours

Uruguay says plans to issue $2.7 bln in bonds this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uruguay needs financing of $3.077 billion this year and will help meet that amount through multi-lateral borrowing and issuance of $2.7 billion in bonds, the economy ministry said in its quarterly debt report on Thursday.

The country ended 2017 with a fiscal deficit of $2.0 billion, or about 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Proceeds from the bonds due to be issued in 2018 will mostly go toward paying interest on outstanding debt and amortizations, the report said. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.