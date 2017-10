MONTEVIDEO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy expanded 2.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The economy shrank 0.8 percent from the first quarter of the year, however. The central bank also revised first quarter gross domestic product to growth of 4.4 percent from the first quarter 2016 versus 4.3 percent previously reported. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)