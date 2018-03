MONTEVIDEO, March 22 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy grew 2.7 percent in 2017 and 2 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2016, the central bank said on Thursday.

Compared with the third quarter, the economy expanded 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The central bank also revised 2016 annual growth upward to 1.7 percent, from 1.5 percent growth previously. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)