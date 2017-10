MONTEVIDEO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.54 percent in September, bringing the country’s 12-month inflation rate to 5.75 percent, according to data released by the government on Wednesday.

Prices have risen a cumulative 6.03 percent so far this year. The central bank is targeting inflation between 3 percent and 7 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)