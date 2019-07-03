Market News
July 3, 2019 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uruguay June inflation 0.64%, slightly above analysts' median forecast

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, July 3 (Reuters) - Uruguay consumer prices rose a higher than expected 0.64% in June, the government reported on Wednesday, slightly above market forecasts.

Market analysts expected inflation of 0.53% for June, according to the median forecast given in a recent central bank poll. The country is expected by the market to end 2019 with a 12-month inflation rate of 7.7%, the poll showed.

The central bank has set a full-year 2019 inflation target range of 3% to 7%, while the government has said it expects a rate of 7.5% for the year. (Reporting by Eloísa Capurro, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)

