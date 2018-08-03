Uruguay says consumer prices rise 0.6 pct in July

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.6 percent in July, the government said on Friday, bringing inflation for the past 12 months to 8.4 percent.

The 12-month reading was up from 8.1 percent last month and above the central bank’s target range of 3 percent to 7 percent. The jump came as state oil company Ancap increased fuel prices by an average of 9 percent due to an increase in crude oil prices and a depreciation of the peso currency against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Luc Cohen editing by Jonathan Oatis)