April 4, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated a day ago

Uruguay says consumer prices rose 0.28 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, April 4 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.28 percent in March, the government’s National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday, below market expectations for a 0.58 percent increase.

That brought the 12-month inflation rate to 6.65 percent, back within the central bank’s target range of 3-7 percent after inflation hit 7.07 percent in February. So far this year, consumer prices have increased 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Susan Thomas)

