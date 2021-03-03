Uruguay says February inflation rate was 0.82%

MONTEVIDEO, March 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.82% in February, after increasing 1.6% in January, the National Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through February inflation in the South American country was 9.12%. In full year 2020 it was 9.41%.

Market analysts had expected inflation of 0.63% for the second month of 2021, according to the median expectations published in a poll of analysts by the central bank.

Analysts polled by the bank said they expected 7.05% inflation in full year 2021, according to the median forecast. (Reporting by Fabian Werner, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese)