3M names General Electric exec Monish Patolawala as CFO

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. The company has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak. Picture taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

(Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co (MMM.N) on Wednesday appointed General Electric Co (GE.N) executive Monish Patolawala as the company’s chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Patolawala, 51, currently serves as the CFO of GE’s healthcare unit. He will replace Nick Gangestad, who will retire, 3M said.

Patolawala joined GE in 1994 and has been working closely with the company’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as vice president of operational transformation, driving lean management across the company.

Prior to GE, Patolawala worked with accounting firm KPMG.