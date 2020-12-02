Gambling firm 888 raises forecast again on strong online betting

(Reuters) - Gambling group 888 Holdings said on Wednesday its annual core profit and revenue will exceed prior expectations, the company’s third forecast raise this year, as it benefits from a shift to online betting amid coronavirus restrictions.

UK-based 888, which guided to a 45% jump in revenue, also said it has signed three multi-year deals to launch in the U.S. states of Colorado, Indiana and Iowa next year as it ramps up its presence in the country.