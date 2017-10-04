FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 4, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in 16 days

Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plastics company A Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $1 billion, were up 4.6 percent at $37.49 in late morning trading.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc (C.N) on the sale process, which is in its early stages, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company - which supplies plastic compounds and resins used in packaging, construction and electronics - had $880.4 million in debt as of May 31, according to its latest SEC filing.

A Schulman lowered its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings in July, citing margin pressure in its European business due to higher raw materials costs.

The Akron, Ohio-based company was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.