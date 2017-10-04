Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale: WSJ

(Reuters) - Plastics company A Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $1 billion, were up 4.6 percent at $37.49 in late morning trading.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc (C.N) on the sale process, which is in its early stages, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company - which supplies plastic compounds and resins used in packaging, construction and electronics - had $880.4 million in debt as of May 31, according to its latest SEC filing.

A Schulman lowered its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings in July, citing margin pressure in its European business due to higher raw materials costs.

The Akron, Ohio-based company was not immediately available for comment.