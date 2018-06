(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest asset manager, disclosed on Monday a 5 percent stake in New Zealand dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd (ATM.NZ).

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

a2, which makes infant formula, dashed market expectations in May with a forecast for annual revenue growth of more than 63 percent.