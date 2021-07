FILE PHOTO: Italgas logo is seen at the Milan's stock exchange headquater, in Milan, Italy, November 7 ,2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italgas would look at any gas distribution assets Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A may put up for sale, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’ll look at it if a process starts,” Paolo Galli told analysts in a call on first-half results.

Press reports in July said A2A planned to sell parts of its gas distribution networks.