Italy's A2a has submitted bid for Renvico's wind power assets: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) has submitted a bid for Renvico’s wind power assets, Chief Executive Valerio Camerano said on Monday.

“We expects developments in the next few weeks”, Camerano added.

Renvico manages wind farms in Italy and France with a total capacity of around 334 megawatts. A Macquarie-run infrastructure fund managing Renvico is selling the company in a deal which could be worth around 400 million euros, people familiar with the matter said in April.