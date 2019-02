FILE PHOTO: The company logo of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies were set to slide 10 percent on Tuesday after the acoustic component maker said it expected its first-quarter profit to fall by up to 75 percent due to reduced orders.

AAC shares were set to open at HK$53, compared with a flat broader market.