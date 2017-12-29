FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 29, 2017 / 7:16 AM / in 2 hours

India's Aarti Industries signs 100 billion-rupee contract with SABIC's U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS) signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion).

Aarti Industries will supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate to SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years. (bit.ly/2C72hFz)

    Aarti will invest around $35 million to $40 million to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat which will be used as an export-only unit.

    Shares of the Mumbai-based company were up 5.7 percent, as of 0651 GMT, after rising as much as 8.1 percent.

    Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.