Breakingviews - Viewsroom: AB InBev’s stubborn financial beer gut

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $150 bln brewer of suds like Budweiser and Stella has scrapped its Asia unit’s Hong Kong float. CEO Carlos Brito now needs new ways to reduce the company’s debt. And as the second pulled IPO in weeks amid civil unrest, it puts the city’s financial hub under a spotlight.
