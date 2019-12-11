Australia's competition watchdog flags concerns about Asahi-CUB deal

A man walks past the logo of Asahi Group Holdings at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Thursday said Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s (2502.T) proposed acquisition of domestic brewer Carlton & United Breweries would reduce competition for cider and might do the same in the beer market as well.

“The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest suppliers of cider in a highly concentrated market,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chair Rod Sims said in a statement, while disclosing the regulator’s preliminary view on the matter.

“Asahi argued to us that cider and beer are part of the same market, but our preliminary view is that cider is a separate market and drinkers do not readily switch between beer and cider,” Sims said.

In July this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, said it is selling its Australian operations to Asahi for $11 billion, in a bid to cut debt.

Stating that a combined Asahi-CUB would control about two thirds of cider sales, ACCC also said Asahi may act as a competitive constraint on the two largest beer brewers - CUB and Lion - and has “the potential to be an even bigger threat in future”.

Global beer company Asahi is the second largest supplier of premium international beers in Australia. The Japanese firm manufactures and supplies a range of international and domestic beer, cider and spirits brands in the Australian market.

The Victoria-headquartered CUB was acquired by AB InBev from SABMiller in 2016.