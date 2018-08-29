USITC to investigate whether AB InBev dispensing systems infringe Heineken patent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it would investigate whether certain Anheuser Busch InBev NV (ABI.BR) beverage dispensing systems and components infringe a Heineken NV (HEIN.AS) patent.

View of the Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Heineken alleges that the importation and sale of the systems and components violate section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and has requested that the USITC issue a “limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders,” the commission said in a statement.