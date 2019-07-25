AB InBev beats earnings expectations as beer sales spike

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, beat earnings expectations in the second quarter after beer sales grew at their fastest pace in five years.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Thursday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 9.4% on a like-for-like basis to $5.86 billion, compared with the $5.73 billion consensus based on Refinitiv data.