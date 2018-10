BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, halved its proposed dividend after reporting third-quarter earnings broadly in line with forecasts.

View of the Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The Belgium-based brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on Thursday it would be paying 0.80 euros per share, half the amount of a year ago, and its final dividend would also be halved to 1.00 euros.