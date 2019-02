FILE PHOTO: A Jupiler beer rack is seen among Stella Artois racks at the Anheuser-Busch InBev company's plant in Jupille January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, reported higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and forecast strong revenue and profit growth in 2019.

Fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 10.0 percent to $6.17 billion, above the 7 percent like-for-like increase average forecast in a company-compiled poll.