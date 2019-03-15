Hungary's OTP best bidder for Slovenia's Abanka: report

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Hungarian bank OTP has filed the best bid for Slovenia’s third-largest bank, state-owned Abanka, with an offer of about 300 million euros ($339 million), daily newspaper Dnevnik said on Friday.

It added OTP was also interested in buying SKB bank, the Slovenian unit of French bank Societe Generale, saying OTP had already conducted due diligence on the unit.

OTP and SKB were not available for an immediate comment.

Slovenia is aiming to sell the whole of Abanka by the middle of 2019 to meet the conditions of a deal to win European Commission approval for state aid to the bank in 2013.

State investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is in charge of the privatization of Abanka, was not available for an immediate comment.

OTP does not currently own a bank in Slovenia.