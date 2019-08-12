New ABB CEO is committed to at least five years at company

ZURICH (Reuters) - New ABB (ABBN.S) Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren is committed to at least five years with the Swiss engineering group, Chairman Peter Voser said on Monday.

Age or nationality was also not an issue in appointing the 60-year-old Swedish executive, Voser told reporters. Rosengren, the current CEO of Sandvik (SAND.ST) will turn 61, a month after taking over at ABB next March.

“Age didn’t a play a role. What is important is the experience, it’s the focus, it’s the empowerment of people, it’s the way a person drives the businesses. That is what is important, age is not,” Voser told reporters.

“As he is 60 I am happy to say he is at least committed to a minimum of five years, that is what we are all looking for to drive the transformation of ABB forward over the next few years.”