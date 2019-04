FILE PHOTO: Chairman Peter Voser of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB addresses the company's annual shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB Chairman Peter Voser has taken over as temporary chief executive at the Swiss engineering group, the company said on Wednesday, after CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer stepped down.

Spiesshofer, CEO since 2013, agreed with the board to step down and a search has now begun for a successor, ABB said.