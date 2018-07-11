FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ABB wins $150 million order for world's biggest offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB has won orders worth more than $150 million from Danish energy company Orsted to supply technology to transmit wind energy from Hornsea Project Two, slated to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen at a plant in Zurich, Switzerland October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The orders were booked in the second quarter of 2018, ABB said on Wednesday, and are the first part of a global five-year agreement for the supply of electrical and automation equipment for offshore and onshore wind power connection and integration to the grid.

Hornsea Two is a 1,400 megawatt (MW) project to develop wind resources in the North Sea about 100 km off the Yorkshire coast. Upon completion, it will be able to deliver enough clean electrical power to more than 1.3 million homes annually.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
