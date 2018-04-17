FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
April 17, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) said on Tuesday it received an order from Volkswagen unit (VOWG_p.DE) Electrify America to provide high power electric vehicle chargers across the United States, the biggest U.S. project to date in that field.

Electrify America plans to place hundreds of charging stations within and around 17 metropolitan areas and along multiple nationwide highway corridors, the power and automation company said in a statement.

    It did not give the value of the contract.

    ABB shares were up 1.9 percent at 1455 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent higher Swiss bluechip index .SSMI.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.