ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S.

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) said on Tuesday it received an order from Volkswagen unit (VOWG_p.DE) Electrify America to provide high power electric vehicle chargers across the United States, the biggest U.S. project to date in that field.

Electrify America plans to place hundreds of charging stations within and around 17 metropolitan areas and along multiple nationwide highway corridors, the power and automation company said in a statement.

It did not give the value of the contract.

ABB shares were up 1.9 percent at 1455 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent higher Swiss bluechip index .SSMI.