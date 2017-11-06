ABB gives control of oil, gas projects business to Saudi's Arkad

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is giving up control of an oil and gas projects business by creating a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Arkad Engineering & Construction amid ongoing weakness in the sector brought on by low energy prices.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen at a plant in Zurich, Switzerland October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The Zurich-based company said on Monday it will put its oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities into the collaboration with Arkad “to better serve current and future oil & gas EPC customers.”