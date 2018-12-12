Japan
December 12, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

ABB confirms talks with Hitachi on power grids business

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen at a plant in Zurich, Switzerland September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd (ABBN.S) confirmed talks with Japan’s Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) after the Nikkei business daily said a $7 billion deal on ABB’s power grids business was close.

“ABB confirms that it is currently in discussions with Hitachi to expand and re-define the existing strategic power grid partnership between the two companies announced in December 2014. There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur, or as to the timing, structure or terms of any transaction,” ABB said in a statement.

ABB shares were suspended on the SIX Swiss Exchange until further notice.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.