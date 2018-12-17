Japan
December 17, 2018 / 3:00 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Hitachi to announce purchase of ABB's power grid business Monday: Nikkei

1 Min Read

A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and ABB (ABBN.S) will announce on Monday a plan for the Japanese conglomerate to buy the Swiss engineering group’s power grid business for up to $7 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The two companies, which have previously said they were in talks, will hold a news conference later on Monday, the business daily said. The report said the acquisition was likely to total around 600 billion to 800 billion yen ($5.3 billion to $7 billion).

A Hitachi spokesman declined to confirm the report, saying it was not something it announced.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.