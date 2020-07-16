July 16, 2020 / 2:30 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Abbott CEO expects high demand for antibody tests even after approved COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) expects to see higher demand for serology and antibody testing for the new coronavirus, even after a vaccine becomes available, Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

The company, which has two antibody tests authorized for emergency use in the United States, said testing volumes in its underlying diagnostics unit, excluding COVID-19 tests, also rebounded to about 90% of pre-COVID levels by the end of the second quarter. (This story corrects CEO name in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
