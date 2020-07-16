Abbott CEO expects high demand for antibody tests even after approved COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) expects to see higher demand for serology and antibody testing for the new coronavirus, even after a vaccine becomes available, Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

The company, which has two antibody tests authorized for emergency use in the United States, said testing volumes in its underlying diagnostics unit, excluding COVID-19 tests, also rebounded to about 90% of pre-COVID levels by the end of the second quarter. (This story corrects CEO name in paragraph 1)