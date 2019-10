FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) reported a 70.5% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, powered by demand for its blood sugar monitors and cardiovascular devices. The company’s net earnings rose to $960 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $563 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. [nPn4q7c7ya]

Net sales rose to $8.08 billion from $7.66 billion.