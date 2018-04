(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) on Wednesday posted a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its newer devices.

FILE PHOTO: An Abbott company logo is pictured at the reception of its office in Mumbai, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Net sales rose to $7.39 billion from $6.34 billion.

The diversified healthcare company reported net earnings of $418 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $419 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.