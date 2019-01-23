Abbott Lab's revenue misses estimate, forecasts lackluster first-quarter profit

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT.N) quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations due to lower sales of generic drugs in emerging markets, and the healthcare company forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts’ estimates.

Fourth-quarter sales in the company’s established pharmaceuticals business, which sells generic drugs, fell 4.8 percent to $1.09 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.16 billion. Sales were also hurt by a strong dollar.

Net sales rose 2.3 percent to $7.77 billion, but missed analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent in early trading.

A strengthening dollar is expected to hurt the profits of large medical device companies such as Abbott and Danaher Corp (DHR.N), which derive a large chunk of their revenue from outside the United States, analysts have said.

The company posted net earnings of $654 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $828 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier, when it had taken a $1.4 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share, in-line with estimates.

For the first quarter, the company said it expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.60 to $0.62 per share, below the average estimate of $0.64 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.