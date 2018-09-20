FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Mylan, Fujifilm win EU okay for copy of AbbVie's Humira

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics said on Thursday they had won European approval to market a cheaper copy of AbbVie’s $18-billion-a-year biologic drug Humira, the world’s best-selling prescription medicine.

Their version of the product, which is set for launch in Europe on or after Oct. 16, is the fifth so-called biosimilar copy of Humira. The large number of copies reflects intense competition among rivals for a slice of a huge market.

Amgen, Novartis’s generics wing Sandoz, South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis and Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim have already won approval for four other biosimilars to Humira.

Humira is used to treat a range of conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

