October 18, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

AbbVie settles Humira biosimilar dispute with Fresenius Kabi

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Thursday it has settled a patent dispute regarding its Humira biosimilar with Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd and will grant the Germany-based company non-exclusive marketing rights for the drug.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In the European Union, Fresenius Kabi can launch its biosimilar upon approval from the European Medicines Agency, while the license period in the United States will begin on Sept. 30, 2023, AbbVie said.

Fresenius Kabi will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its patents for Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis.

The settlement comes days after rival versions of AbbVie’s top-selling drug went on sale in Europe, years ahead of similar cut-price copies being available in the United States.

Amgen has rolled out its so-called biosimilar form of Humira, branded as Amgevita, across Europe, while Novartis said its Sandoz unit was launching a copy-cat version, Hyrimoz, initially in Britain, with other markets set to follow.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
