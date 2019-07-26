July 26, 2019 / 2:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AbbVie does not expect to divest new psoriasis drug

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) said on Friday it does not expect the Federal Trade Commission would require divestiture of its recently approved psoriasis drug Skyrizi in connection with the company’s $63 billion pending deal to buy Allergan Plc (AGN.N).

The company hopes Skyrizi will help it retain share in the psoriasis treatment market, as sales of its top-selling drug Humira face pressure from competition in Europe and could come under pressure in the United States starting 2023.

AbbVie expects Skyrizi sales of about $250 million in 2019, executives said on a conference call.

