Abbvie stands by 2020 profit forecast as Humira fuels quarterly beat

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) stuck with its 2020 adjusted profit forecast on Friday after strong demand for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, helped it beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and sales.

The forecast of $9.61 to $9.71 per share in full-year earnings assumes that “stay-at-home” orders will be gradually lifted starting this month in Europe and United States, the company said.

But Citi analyst Andrew Baum called out the assumption as “an optimistic assessment”, given where we currently stand in terms of tackling the health crisis.

AbbVie said its total sales for the quarter ended March 31 were also slightly boosted by customers stockpiling its treatments.

Other large drugmakers such as Pfizer inc (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) have also reaffirmed their full-year forecasts as lockdowns lead to stockpiling of medicines and other essentials.

AbbVie also said it had initiated a mid-stage trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sold with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), testing it in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19.

Imbruvica belongs to a class of drugs known as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors which can suppress autoimmune diseases.

The drugmaker, which is expected to close its $63 billion acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan Plc (AGN.N) later this month, has been launching new drugs to offset some of the expected drop in Humira sales, whose U.S. patent is set to expire in 2023.

Sales of Humira, the world’s best selling drug, rose 13.7% in the United States, but fell 14.9% in international markets.

Overall, the drug’s sales rose 5.8% to $4.70 billion, beating estimates of $4.42 billion, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales of new plaque psoriasis drug, Skyrizi, was $300 million, above analysts’ estimates of $259.7 million.

AbbVie’s total sales rose 10.1% to $8.62 billion in the first quarter, above analysts’ estimates of $8.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Profit rose to $3.01 billion, or $2.02 per share, from $2.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.42 per share, beating estimates of $2.25.

Shares of the company rose nearly 1% to $82.95 before the opening bell.