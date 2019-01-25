AbbVie warns of steeper decline in Humira's international sales

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Friday it expects a steeper decline in overseas sales for its top-selling drug Humira, citing competition from cheaper versions in Europe, driving its shares down nearly 7 percent.

Humira is the world’s best-selling prescription medicine and in the six years since AbbVie spun out from device maker Abbott Labs, the rheumatoid arthritis drug has remained by far the company’s top earner, accounting for about 60 percent of net revenue.

On Friday, William Chase, chief administrative officer said he expects 2019 Humira sales from outside the United States to be down about 30 percent on an operational basis.

In November, the company had forecast a 26 to 27 percent in 2019 Humira sales due to stiff competition in Europe from companies such as Mylan NV and Biogen Inc.

AbbVie, which also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast weak earnings for 2019, said international sales of Humira fell 17.5 percent on a reported basis to $1.30 billion in the quarter.

Overall, the drug brought in sales of $4.92 billion in the quarter, falling short of the $5.02 billion forecast by six analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

In the United States, AbbVie’s largest market, Humira is not expected to face biosimilar competition until 2023.

