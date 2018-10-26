FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Abbott, AbbVie settle U.S. case over TriCor marketing for $25 million

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc will pay $25 million to resolve allegations that Abbott paid kickbacks to doctors in exchange for them prescribing the cholesterol drug TriCor and promoted the medication for unapproved purposes.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Friday, which resolves claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2009 by a former sales representative at Abbott. AbbVie spun-out of Abbott in 2013.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese

