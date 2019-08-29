Health News
AbbVie terminates late-stage lung cancer trial

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Thursday said it will discontinue the late-stage trial testing its experimental treatment for a type of lung cancer after it failed to show a survival benefit compared to placebo.

An independent data monitoring committee recommended terminating the trial after an interim analysis of data from the trial testing its treatment, Rova-T, as first-line therapy, the company said.

AbbVie last year halted enrollment in a trial testing Rova-T as a second-line therapy in lung cancer.

