AbbVie terminates late-stage lung cancer trial

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Thursday said it will discontinue the late-stage trial testing its experimental treatment for a type of lung cancer after it failed to show a survival benefit compared to placebo.

An independent data monitoring committee recommended terminating the trial after an interim analysis of data from the trial testing its treatment, Rova-T, as first-line therapy, the company said.

AbbVie last year halted enrollment in a trial testing Rova-T as a second-line therapy in lung cancer.