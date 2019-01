FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Friday its cancer treatment in combination with chemotherapy agents failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study of patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

The treatment, ibrutinib, failed to show statistically significant improvement, compared to placebo, in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.