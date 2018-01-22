Abercrombie & Fitch raises holiday quarter forecast; exec chairman retires

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) raised its fourth-quarter forecast on Monday following a strong holiday season and said its executive chairman Arthur Martinez would step down.

Shares of company were set to open at their highest since August 2016, rising 4.6 percent before the bell, after the teen apparel retailer raised its comparable-sales growth outlook for the holiday quarter to the high-single digit percentage range, compared with its prior outlook of low-single digits.

Abercrombie is the latest among a string of brick-and-mortar retailers to report upbeat holiday sales buoyed by rising consumer confidence amid a tight labor market and strong stock market gains.

U.S. holiday spending across online and physical stores rose 5.5 percent — the most in 12 years — to $691.9 billion, the National Retail Federation said earlier this month.

“We are pleased by our performance across all brands and channels during the holiday season, with continued strength at Hollister, and the Abercrombie brand on track to deliver positive comparable sales for the quarter,” Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said in a statement.

The company also said it expects fourth-quarter net sales growth to be in the low-teens percentage range, from its prior outlook of up mid- to high-single digits.

The U.S. teen fashion retailer also said it expects to take a significant income tax charge in the fourth quarter, mainly related to the one-time deemed repatriation tax on accumulated foreign earnings, following the recent change in the U.S. tax code.

Abercrombie said that Martinez, who has been chairman since 2014, will step down on Feb. 3 and will be replaced by lead director Terry Burman, who will then assume the role of non-executive chairman.