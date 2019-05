FILE PHOTO: An Abercrombie & Fitch storefront sign states "SALE" at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by slowing demand for its surf-themed Hollister apparel.

Same-store sales in the first quarter ended May 4 rose 1%, below analysts’ average estimate of a 1.33% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net sales rose to $734 million from $730.9 million. Analysts had expected net sales of $733.4 million.