Abercrombie & Fitch tops same-store sales estimates

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly same-store sales on Friday, led by stronger demand for Hollister surfwear as well as its namesake teen apparel line.

FILE PHOTO: A person carries a bag from the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The company said sales at established stores rose 5 percent in the first quarter ended May 5. Analysts on average had expected a 4 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $730.9 million from $661.1 million.