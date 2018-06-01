Abercrombie & Fitch tops same-store sales estimates, shares jump

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly same-store sales on Friday, led by stronger demand for Hollister surfwear as well as its namesake line of teen apparel.

FILE PHOTO: A person carries a bag from the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Shares of the New Albany, Ohio-headquartered apparel retailer rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading following a 7.3 percent slide on Thursday.

Same-store sales at Hollister, the company’s key revenue contributor, rose 6 percent and topped analysts’ estimates, while the Abercrombie brand also exceeded expectations on same-store sales.

Overall sales at established stores rose 5 percent in the first quarter ended May 5. Analysts on average had expected a 4 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose nearly 11 percent to $730.9 million and came in ahead of Wall Street estimates of $695.7 million.

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch narrowed to $42.5 million from $61.7 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 56 cents per share, smaller than the 77 cents analysts were expecting.