March 4, 2020 / 12:45 PM / a few seconds ago

Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly same-store sales beat, warns of virus impact

FILE PHOTO: An Abercrombie & Fitch storefront sign states "SALE" at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for its flagship clothing brand in the holiday season.

Sales at established stores rose 1% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, while analysts on average had expected a climb of 0.7%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The retailer said it expects a hit of up to $80 million to its annual revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak and forecasts fiscal 2020 net sales growth of flat to 2%, while analysts expected a rise of 1.6%.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

